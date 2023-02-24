Open in App
Sayreville, NJ
ESCNJ Appoints Two New Board Members from Middlesex County

By Jonathan Jaffe,

7 days ago

The Educational Services Commission of New Jersey (ESCNJ), the largest educational service commission in the state, is welcoming two new members to its Board of Directors.

Alison Napolitano, a member of the Sayreville Board of Education, will represent the borough schools as a voting member. Dr. Mark McCormick, the president of Middlesex College, will serve in a non-voting advisory role.

“We are fortunate to have a very proactive board that is fully committed to serving students with severe disabilities and behavioral challenges,” said ESCNJ Schools Superintendent Mark Finkelstein. “We warmly welcome Mrs. Napolitano and Dr. McCormick to help us chart the future of ESCNJ.”

Here’s more about the new appointees:

Napolitano was selected by the Sayreville Board of Education to be the school district’s ESCNJ representative. Elected to the school board in 2020, she also serves on the Student Discipline, Governance and Student Achievement and Blue Ribbon committees.

Prior to becoming a board member, she served the community as a PTO member, President of the Truman School PTO from 2011 to 2019, and president of the Superintendent Parent Advisory Council.

“I am very excited to be part of the ESCNJ Board,” Napolitano said.  “ESCNJ has a strong reputation, and as a parent, I look forward to providing input and supporting all the programs that they have to offer.”

Napolitano is an independent travel agent in Sayreville and is married with two children.

Dr. McCormick, with more than 30 years in education, became the seventh president of Middlesex College in 2019.  He previously served as Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs for five years and then as Interim President.

As an Advisory Board Liaison, the college president will provide counsel and advice to the ESCNJ board in regard to curriculum, policy and planning and professional development.

Dr. McCormick holds a B.A. from Davidson College, a J.D. from New York University School of Law and an Ed.D. in Higher Education from the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Dale Caldwell, the long-time board president for ESCNJ, said he looks forward to working with the two new board members.

“We are confident they will provide the valuable input and assistance that we need to further enhance the quality of education for the students here at ESCNJ,” the board president said. “They embrace our shared goal to provide the most robust, valuable and cost-effective programs for students with disabilities.”

