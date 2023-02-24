Open in App
Hillsborough Township, NJ
Hillsborough Business Association Hosts Job Fair Feb. 28

By Rod Hirsch,

7 days ago

HILLSBOROUGH, NJ - Out of work and looking for a job, or looking to switch careers?

Are you a business looking to expand your workforce, or fill vacant positions?

The Hillsborough Business Association will host a free Job Fair Feb. 28 from 10 a.m.-noon in the Senior Activities Room at the Hillsborough Municipal Complex, 379 South Branch Road.

Those offering or seeking internships are also invited to this free event.

Several dozen companies large and small will be in attendance, including PSE&G, Royce Brook Golf Club, Somerset County, Bridgeway Senior Health Care, JCP&L, Hillsborough Board of Education, Hillsborough Township, Lowe's and others.

Tables will be provided to businesses for their displays.

Registration information is available on the website:

Hillsborough New Jersey - Hillsborough Business Association (hillsborough-nj.org)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nJu2d_0kyoCpvC00

