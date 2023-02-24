Review: JR Pizza Bella Is Stealth Puerto Rican Restaurant on Coral Springs-Margate Border

CORAL SPRINGS, FL - Puerto Rico is one of my favorite places to visit in the Caribbean – first, it’s part of the United States, so you’re spending US dollars, and there are no international travel documents needed to go there. Second, it has some of the best food of all the Caribbean islands, with a rich history. And you can’t beat the rum made there, either.

While many Puerto Ricans live in the continental United States, there isn’t much Puerto Rican food in South Florida – most of our state’s boricuas live near Orlando, where you will find many places to try their indigenous dishes.

While Puerto Rican food is similar to Cuban, and they use many of the same ingredients, such as plantains, rice, and beans; and they share some dishes, such as roast pork (lechon) and empanadas, it has some unique preparations and flavors that make it a distinct cuisine.

My favorites include Salmorejo de Jueyes, a tomato crab stew served over rice; Pasteles, a tamale-like mix of yuca, taro, plantain, and pumpkin stuffed with pork or chicken stew, wrapped with banana leaf; and Mofongo, perhaps the most famous Puerto Rican dish, which is double fried green plantains, heavily seasoned with cilantro and culantro herbs, that has been mashed with crispy roast pork bits and garlic. This is then served with a Salsa Criolla, a zesty sofrito-seasoned tomato sauce with peppers and onions, along with your choice of protein, such as shrimp, chicken, or fried pork.

In Puerto Rico, restaurants specialize in serving Mofongo; the dish is very popular.

However, finding Mofongo or any Puerto Rican food in South Florida is tough. So when I found out there was a place on the Coral Springs/Margate border that served it, I was elated.

You would never think of finding Puerto Rican cuisine at a pizza place, especially one decorated with all the trappings of an Italian-American restaurant with the typical pizza joint menu and over the top Italian decorations.

But it's there at JR Pizza Bella, on Sample Road in the Caroline Springs Plaza.

Owner “Junior,” aka J.R., who has owned the restaurant for 13 years, is of mixed Italian and Puerto Rican heritage. Noticing his increased Latin American clientele at the beginning of the pandemic, he decided to bring on some classic Puerto Rican dishes to boost his income.

The Mofongo, of course, is the star of the show, and what a preparation it is, and it comes with a specialized wooden serving vessel. We got ours with shrimp, and it’s a lot of food. You can also get it with steak, fried or grilled chicken, and cubed pork.

In addition to pork chops (chuletas de cerdo) with the traditional rice and pigeon peas (arroz con gandules) he also has pastelon, which is noted as “Puerto Rican Lasagna” on the menu – this is thinly sliced layers of plantains, seasoned ground beef (picadillo), and cheese, cooked in a casserole.

A smaller version of this, the alcapurria, can be had as a fried appetizer – the ground beef stuffing is wrapped with a mixture of mashed plantain and taro and deep-fried into a log. It’s quite filling but delicious. He also has bacalaitos, salt cod fritters.

JR PIZZA BELLA is at 7868 W Sample Road in Margate.

Jason Perlow is a Coral Springs-based food reviewer. He runs the Foodies Who Review South Florida group on Facebook.

Read his other recent reviews for TAPinto Coral Springs:

Review: Beiruty Brings Levantine Cuisine on State Road 7

Review: 360F Brings Artisan-Roasted Coffee to Coral Springs

Review: Just Pizza & Wing Co. Will Make Your Super Bowl Sunday in Coral Springs

Review: Here’s Four of the Best Chef-Driven, Independently Owned Italian Restaurants in Coral Springs and Coconut Creek

Review: The Fish Joint Undergoes Aquatic Eating Expansion from Coconut Creek to Coral Springs

Review: Vicky Bakery Brings Croquetas, Cafecitos, and Pastelitos to Coral Springs

MORE CORAL SPRINGS NEWS:

ART & ENTERTAINMENT: Things To Do This Weekend in Coral Springs Area, Feb. 24-26

POLICE & FIRE: ‘We Want to Change Habits:’ Coral Springs Police Officer Pulls Over Speeders, Tailgaters and Other Traffic Violators as Part of New Aggressive Driving Unit

BUSINESS & FINANCE: New Kosher Store Opening in Coral Springs

LAW & JUSTICE: Parkland Woman Arrested After Allegedly Stealing $17,000 Wedding Ring from Her Coral Springs Hairdresser



























