Little Girl Gives Herself Serious Haircut

It's a common childhood disaster of varying proportions: A child gets ahold of a pair of scissors, they decide they're unhappy with their hair for whatever reason, and the inevitable happens. In the best case scenario, an adult intervenes before things get too out of control. But in the worst (?) case scenario, a kid gets pretty far with that pair of scissors and a bold new hairstyle is born.

In this hilariously alarming video from @designerluxury4u , a child has gone pretty far with a pair of scissors. We're not sure what this child's hair looked like before, but it looks like there are some pretty significant chunks missing. Luckily, the little girl seems totally happy with her hair, so that's good, and her mom doesn't seem too upset. But that's some haircut!

She's so confident in her new look! Which is great. And clearly her mom intends on getting this cleaned up by a professional, so it'll probably end up looking pretty cute. Especially if mom lets her put rainbow colors in her hair like she really wants to.

Commenters were pretty impressed with her skills, really.

"And that's how the mullet was invented"

"She did a good job...toddler wolf cut"

"Seriously this is impressive parenting. What a gift you are to her"

"And we can pause to appreciate her vision? Different colors, off the face...and articulating it too!! Little baby genius!"

"Mom has enough patience for all of America"

"I say we vote for the pink hair"

Indeed, the pink hair would look pretty awesome, and to be clear, she looks great as is. Also, the great thing about hair is that it always grows out!

