Severe weather impact this weekend: What to know in NYC, flight delays and more

This week has seen severe weather impact all different parts of the United States, but what does it mean for New Yorkers?

As other cities continued to get hit by ice, snow and other precipitation , flights into and out of New York City were affected despite the weather remaining fair. Friday began with significant delays.

LaGuardia Airport reported an average delay of 100 minutes for flights to LaGuardia Airport, due to wind and other weather conditions, according to the Federal Aviation Administration website.

The FAA issued a travel advisory saying flights departing from LaGuardia could also be impacted by the delay in arrivals and recommended travelers “check with your airline to determine if your flight is affected.”

According to Flight Aware, Kennedy Airport experienced reasonably minimal delays, with just over 200 total within, into, or out of the United States Friday and only a handful of cancellations.

The National Weather Service reported wind gusts as high as 37 mph Friday in New York City .

The wind is projected to die down Saturday, though, with speeds falling to around 6 mph in the evening and a 30% chance of snow showers in the region after 1 pm.

“We’re not expecting much travel impact for New Yorkers,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Jay Engle. “Wind chills could get down into the single digits this weekend, maybe a couple snow showers with this blustery cold front, but then it should rebound Sunday up into the 40s and 50s.”

AccuWeather reports air travel conditions are projected to dip down from “ideal” to “great” Saturday with 65% chance of precipitation, and then back up to “ideal” again on Sunday, with no projected precipitation.

Driving conditions vary from “great” to “good” this weekend in New York City.

As for other parts of the country, California is still struggling through its unprecedented “ blizzard warning ” in its San Bernardino mountains and potential flooding in Los Angeles . In the mid-west, over 700,000 Michiganders were left without power Friday from a historic ice storm, says NBC News.