Miami Marlins Announce 2023 Broadcast Team & Spring Training Schedule

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins today announced the club’s broadcast schedule for Spring Training.

Fox Sports 940 AM Miami will broadcast 16 of Miami’s 27 exhibition games on the radio and on the iHeartRadio app, while the other 11 can be heard exclusively on the MLB App.

Additionally, 12 games will be available for streaming on Marlins.com with radio overlay.

The Marlins also announced today that Kyle Sielaff will handle lead play-by-play duties on the Marlins’ radio broadcast and will be paired with analysts throughout the season including Major League veterans Rod Allen, Jeff Nelson, and Gaby Sanchez, along with South Florida sports personality and former Syracuse University Softball Team standout Kelly Saco.

Miami begins the 2023 regular season on Thursday, March 30, facing the New York Mets at 4:10 p.m. on Opening Day at loanDepot park. Fans can catch Marlins Baseball this season by securing their seats at Marlins.com/Tickets .

