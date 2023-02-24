Open in App
Creedmoor, NC
See more from this location?
WDCG G105

North Carolina Man Wins Major Lottery Prize With 'Lucky' Ticket

By Sarah Tate,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bdOjt_0kyo429j00
Photo: Getty Images

A man in North Carolina scored a huge lottery jackpot with a truly "lucky" ticket.

Douglas Tyler , of Oxford, recently purchased a $2 Lucky Clover ticket from The Lucky Den on North Durham Avenue in Creedmoor in the hopes of winning a piece of the $595,930 Fast Play rolling jackpot, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery . The doubly lucky ticket lived up to its name, winning him 20% of the jackpot, or $119,186.

"We've never won anything like this before so I was very excited," he said.

When his wife first scanned the ticket, he said she must have initially misread the numbers, but she quickly learned they actually won big. He recalled how excited his wife was when she learned that the ticket actually was a winner, telling lottery officials she "started yelling."

"I guess she just missed the winning number," he said, adding, "I thought she saw a mouse or something."

Tyler claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Wednesday (February 22), taking home $84,921 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what he plans to do with his new winnings, he told lottery officials he hopes to do some repairs around his home and put the rest in savings.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
North Carolina Man Wins 'Once-In-A-Lifetime' Lottery Prize
Greensboro, NC2 hours ago
This Candy Store in North Carolina Was Ripped Straight From The Pages Of A Fairytale
Southport, NC1 day ago
Daughter of North Carolina woman on death row for over 3 decades shares story
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Once-in-a-lifetime’: NC mail carrier wins $100,000 lottery prize after buying ticket at convenience store
Greensboro, NC8 hours ago
Granville County woman wins $100,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket
Bullock, NC1 day ago
Someone in NC won $2 million in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, lottery officials say
Wadesboro, NC5 days ago
North Carolina Bakery Makes Best In The Country List
Cary, NC4 days ago
High-speed chase started in NC, ended with Pageland, SC wreck: Sheriff
Pageland, SC21 hours ago
North Carolina Senate passes bill on medical marijuana
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Trees are budding early in central NC, what happens if we get a March cold snap?
Raleigh, NC3 days ago
People are moving to North Carolina, but opting not to live in downtown areas, data shows
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
WANTED: Man who stole gold chain, necklace, charm worth over $14K from pawn shops, Durham police say
Durham, NC22 hours ago
North Carolina Pizzeria Named One Of 50 Best In The US
Winston-salem, NC2 days ago
'Expecting it to be very busy.' Triangle hotels, businesses plan for Dreamville Festival 2023
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
National Day of Unplugging on Friday, March 3rd
Asheville, NC14 hours ago
Apple abruptly closes North Carolina store following multiple shootings at mall
Charlotte, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy