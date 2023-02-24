Several top recruits already locking in official visits to Georgia

(Alam/Icon Sportswire)

Put another log on the official visit fire for the Georgia Bulldogs, as On3’s Chad Simmons has confirmed that the nation’s Consensus No. 1 running back Jerrick Gibson plans to return to Athens on June 2.

“I just love the environment. It’s close to home in Florida. They just won a national championship, and I like how their running backs rotate,” Gibson told Simmons of his relationship with Georgia. “They’re not trying to kill your legs, giving everybody some playing time.”

Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas are also on the official visit list for Gibson, and he’s working toward locking in a fifth trip soon.

Georgia spring game will be a key event for recruiting

While it’s just February, Athens already looks as if it’ll be a popular destination for some of the top prospects in the Class of 2024.

Aside from Gibson, a number of top players have locked in their intentions to see Georgia.

For the annual G-Day spring game, the Bulldogs are already expecting to host the likes of rising stars such as Justin Scott and Aaron Butler.

Scott, the nation’s No. 3 defensive lineman in the cycle per the On3 Consensus, hails from Chicago and ticks the tape at 6-foot-5, 310-pounds.

If he doesn’t arrive prior to the spring game, it will be his first visit to Athens.

Butler, meanwhile, is considered a major Georgia lean and has already spent time seeing the Bulldogs up close and personal.

A standout athlete who projects to wide receiver for the Bulldogs, the former USC commit checks in as the nation’s No. 98 overall prospect in the Class of 2024.

June taking shape quickly

While the visitor list will continue to expand in April, the June period is also already looking strong with a number of top prospects confirming their attendance for official visits.

Gibson, obviously, has locked in his appearance, and the Dawgs will continue to press even with two highly-rated running backs locked into the class.

Elsewhere, athlete Demello Jones, who is due for a rise in the ranks, will be in during the first weekend of June.

Georgia safety commit Peyton Woodyard, the nation’s No. 2 prospect at the spot in the Consensus, will also join during that window.

A couple of standout offensive linemen, Marques Easley and in-state star Daniel Calhoun will also be onhand in early June.

Cartersville’s Malachi Toliver, another big man on the offensive front, has his visit slated for the second week of June.

And it’s all just beginning.

Look for Georgia’s spring and summer list to continue to expand with top names, as the nation’s best look to be considering a stop to see the back-to-back National Champions among the top priorities on their schedule.

We’ll keep you updated with our OV Tracker on the Dawg Walk message board at DawgsHQ.