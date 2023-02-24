Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
Vikings 2023 NFL draft scouting report: Texas RB Bijan Robinson

By Tyler Forness,

7 days ago
Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2023 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at wide receiver, running back, cornerback and both interior and edge pass rusher.

The Vikings are slated to have four picks before compensatory selections are awarded and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Bijan Robinson

  • Texas
  • Height-6000
  • Weight-215 lbs
  • Third-year junior
  • 5-Star recruit per 247 Sports
  • Stats: 539 carries, 3,410 yards, 6.3 YPC, 33 touchdowns, 60 receptions, 805 yards, 13.4 YPC, 8 touchdowns
  • Games watched: Texas 2022, TCU 2022, Missouri 202, TCU 2022 (Big 12 Title)

Strengths

Robinson has the prototypical frame and build for a running back. He can absorb punishment and also can power through tacklers. He exudes great contact balance and isn’t someone you can bring down with a simple arm tackle.

Blocking is a major plus for Robinson. He can do so multiple ways. This rep is excellent in that he picks up the free rusher off of play-action. Robinson exudes great hand placement and leverage by standing up the rusher.

This one is even more impressive. He looks like a natural blocker. Robinson sees that the A-gap is going to be his responsibility with the pressure. What is really impressive is how patient he stays. The stunt sends a defender straight at him and he doesn’t flinch one bit. He maintains his ground and makes a perfect block.

Robinson’s feet are his biggest strength and one thing he truly excels at is the jump cut. With his great vision and patience, his jump cuts end up becoming more effective. Robinson’s constant feet movement reminds me of Peyton Manning in that he is always ready to make a cut at any moment to maximize his movement. Manning was tremendous in that aspect. He always kept his feet moving and could reset them to throw down the field ten fold quicker than anyone else.

His patience shows up in more ways than one. It’s an exceptional pairing with his vision. Robinson understands where his blockers are going to be and leverage them to maximize his yardage gained. Here, he sees where everyone is and uses that wide receiver to widen out his path before he cuts upfield and bursts for a touchdown.

This is incredibly special and why some are calling Robinson a generational prospect. On this play, he runs a wheel route up the boundary side, tracks it incredibly well and snags it with excellent body control. You can play him in the slot and he will take linebackers to school.

Weaknesses

With Robinson, there isn’t a ton that you can consider a true weakness. There are a couple of things where he isn’t perfect. One of those is long speed. Robinson doesn’t have elite top-end speed which is something that you want to see from a player that is deemed generational by many.

Another aspect that I wish he was better was being able to run smoother. His feet are happy all the time and he is primed to jump cut all the time. I wish you saw him hit the aiming point and one cut more often without trying to re-enact prime LaDanian Tomlinson.

Overview

Vision 9.0/10

Cutback 9.3/10

Long Speed 3.8/5

Contact Balance 8.8/10

Pass Blocking 9.2/10

Break/Avoid Tackles 14.3/15

Durability 8.8/10

Receiving 8.9/10

Quickness 8.3/10

Ball Security 8.0/10

Grade 88.4/100 First Round

Robinson was a very evaluation for me, but he wasn’t quite the generational prospect that I thought he would be. Regardless, I would be very happy if he ended up on my team.

