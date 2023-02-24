Orthopedic surgery patients can avoid the hospital at new center in Henrietta

Dr. Paul Rubery stands inside one of the new state-of-the-art operating rooms (Racquel Stephen / WXXI )

A new state-of-the-art surgery center opened this week in the University of Rochester’s new orthopedic facility at Marketplace Mall in Henrietta.

The new surgery center, located in a former Sears, is primarily focused on individuals who have issues with bones, joints, tendons and ligaments.

The opening of the center allows staff to perform surgical procedures that require anesthesia, like knee and hip replacements.



One of 8 new operating rooms inside the surgery center. Facility will expand to 14 OR's in the future. (Racquel Stephen / WXXI )

“This is what we believe to be the next step in the evolution of musculoskeletal care in our region,” said Dr. Paul Rubery, URMC department of orthopedics chair.

The center includes eight operating rooms, with space to expand to nearly 14 in the future, 3 procedure rooms, and an imaging center. The facility is also equipped to handle same-day surgical care, which can potentially take the burden off hospitals.



A look inside UR Medicine Orthopaedics Ambulatory Surgery Center (Racquel Stephen / WXXI )

“By moving some patients with bone and joint problems to this facility, we're allowing other specialists to bring their patients here instead of to Strong Memorial or to Highland,” Rubery said.

Service at the surgery center is by appointment only. However, Rubery mentioned that the patient tower, scheduled to open in November, will provide some orthopedic urgent care walk-in services for the community.

