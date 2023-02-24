Open in App
Tuscaloosa, AL
BamaCentral

2024 Big Man Names Alabama Basketball to Top 8 Schools

By Blake Byler,

7 days ago

4-star Jesse McCulloch named his top-8 after unofficially visiting Alabama last week.

Head coach Nate Oats and the Alabama basketball program have once again made the cut for a top-ranked recruit in the Class of 2024.

Jesse McCulloch, a 6-foot-9 forward, named Alabama as part of his top eight schools, alongside Indiana, Kent State, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Virginia Tech and Xavier.

McCulloch unofficially visited Alabama last weekend, and was in Coleman Coliseum for the Crimson Tide's 49-point thrashing of Georgia on Saturday. He took to Twitter after the visit to show off some things he did while in Tuscaloosa.

A Cleveland, Ohio native, McCulloch is rated as a 4-star recruit according to the vast majority of recruiting services, commonly falling inside the top 100.

Many sites have him rated as the top recruit in the state of Ohio, where he plays high school basketball at Lutheran East.

Outside of Alabama, McCulloch has also unofficially visited Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, and Virginia Tech, all of which also fell in his top-8. He scheduled his first official visit for the weekend of March 3-5 at Michigan State, but plans to officially visit more programs.

As far as a commitment timeline, McCulloch told On3 he wants to commit in "early 2023."

His frame and his outstanding length fit the archetype of bigs that have had success in Oats' system, the question remains whether Oats can seal the deal and bring him to the Capstone.

