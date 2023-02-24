Connect with nature

Open in App
Hartford, CT
Journal Inquirer

By Tim Leininger / Journal Inquirer

7 days ago
The Connecticut Flower and Garden Show, a major flower exhibition, will be held in downtown Hartford today through Sunday. (CT Flower and Garden Show)

HARTFORD — Spring is about a month away and, in preparation for the new season, comes the 41st annual Connecticut Flower and Garden Show at the Connecticut Convention Center, which runs through Sunday at 100 Columbus Blvd.

The flower and garden show features 23 live garden and landscape exhibits.

CT flower & garden show

WHEN: Today and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Connecticut Convention Center, 100 Columbus Blvd., downtown Hartford.

ADMISSION: Online: $17 for adults and seniors; at the door: $20 for adults and seniors; $5 children ages 5-12; free for children younger than 5.

PARKING: Free today only, with free shuttle, at the Propark South Surface Lot, 63-89 Capitol Ave. (and Hudson Street), several blocks south of the Convention Center; $5 Saturday and Sunday only for all-day parking in the Front Street North and South Garages, across the street from the Convention Center; $9 for all-day parking in the Connecticut Convention Center Garage or $3 for the first hour, $2 each additional hour.

CONTACT: 860-844-8461, Facebook, and CTFlowerShow.com

