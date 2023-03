The Grand Haven / Spring Lake hockey team advanced in the regional tournament with Thursday’s win over Northview. Tribune file photo

The Grand Haven/Spring Lake co-op varsity hockey team advanced to the second round of the regional tournament with Thursday’s 7-1 victory over Grand Rapids Northview.

The Buccaneers advance to Saturday’s regional title game against Byron Center. The puck drops on that contest Saturday at 2 p.m. at Griff’s Georgetown Ice Arena in Hudsonville.