Quick Hits: Prepping for Kansas, Why KU is So Good at Phog Allen, Jimmy Bell Talk + More

WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media ahead of Saturday's game against Kansas.

Scouting Kansas

"They're very good. [Jalen] Wilson is probably the best player in the league and will probably be the MVP of the league. They make shots. They shot the heck out of it when they came here. They've shot it well all year. They're not as big and imposing as what they have been in the past but they really make shots. [Dajuan] Harris does a terrific job at point guard. He's got a lot of experience, been through the league many times."

Kansas shooting it well recently in the series history/getting breaks in Lawrence

"I think their shot-making ability effects everybody. They make shots. They make shots but they've also got a ton of breaks. If you want to look back over the history of the deal, I mean, come on. They've gotten incredible breaks that nobody else has got. Nobody else gets outside of there."

How they've spent this week prepping for Kansas

"We're like most people. We're a little banged up. Trying to get guys healed up I think more than rested up. So, we haven't really gone very long nor very hard. We've tried to make sure that one, we're fresh, but I think more importantly than that, we have an opportunity to heal up some. Some of the bangs and bruises and twists and tears and things that happen over the course of a season."

Why Kansas is so dominant at home

"What we ought to do is we ought to go back and look at a lot of the games that were played there and then you would know. I mean, you'd seen it with your own two eyes and then I think you could make quite a case of why they win there all the time."

Jimmy Bell's scoring struggles

"I think Jimmy has improved drastically. I think Jimmy will continue to improve. Jimmy coming back for another year would greatly benefit Jimmy and Jimmy's skill level. He wasn't asked to do those kind of things at junior college. It's a little different here. You're playing guys that have a lot of mobility. Jimmy's been really good for us. He hasn't scored as consistently as he did in the pre-conference because he's playing against a whole lot better teams."

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .