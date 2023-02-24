Watch: Kenny Payne, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield Preview Louisville vs. Georgia Tech

The Cardinals are staying on the road for a rematch with the Yellow Jackets.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville men's basketball program has looked better in recent weeks, there is still a ways to go before the Cardinals are back to relevancy within college basketball.

This was on full display in their most recent game at Duke. Despite a fast start and an impressive outing from El Ellis, Louisville just couldn't overcome the talent discrepancy between the two teams, eventually falling 79-62 despite multiple second half opportunities to put the Blue Devils on the ropes.

"It's the same thing we've been doing every day," head coach Kenny Payne said asked what he could do to fix issues that appeared in the game. "It's not like some recurring thing that has happened. We work on defense every day. over half the practice is dedicated to understanding where you got to be position wise. ... But then in a game, we, emotionally, are not focused on the things we need to focus on."

Before returning to the KFC Yum! Center for their home finale, Louisville has the opportunity to build some momentum when they travel to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech, The Cardinals have already taken down the Yellow Jackets once this season, but Tech has looked better since their first showdown.

"They're shooting the ball better than when we played them the first time, and they're doing it with multiple guys," Payne said. "This is not going to be an easy game. We got to come with energy, we got to defend. We can't let the game get into an offensive game. We have to get stops."

Prior to their matchup with the Yellow Jackets, Payne and forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game at Duke, previewed the upcoming rematch at Georgia Tech, Huntley-Hatfield's return to the lineup, and more.

Below are the videos from their press conference:

Head Coach Kenny Payne

Louisville HC Kenny Payne Previews Georgia Tech (2/24/23) (; 13:09)

Forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

Louisville F Brandon Huntley-Hatfield Previews Georgia Tech (2/24/23) (; 6:22)

(Photo of Kenny Payne: Rob Kinnan - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter