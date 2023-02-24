Roche: 10 things I want to see in Red Sox spring training

VP Pam Kenn a major part of organization after more than 20 years with Red Sox 01:29

BOSTON -- After a quick trip to The Fort, Boston is providing me with a reminder that winter isn't quite over. With that, I'm looking forward to watching exhibition games starting this weekend. Here are 10 things I want to watch.

1. Chris Sale having a normal, boring, ramp-it-up spring. No issues, just innings. I want to hear things like, "I was strictly throwing fastballs" or "trying to get a feel for my changeup, so I threw it 10 times that inning." No health issues. Period.

2. Masataka Yoshida getting his at-bats. Chaim Bloom and the baseball ops folks are putting a lot of faith in the signing of the Japanese star. Many outsiders felt they overpaid. But if he's your guy, you go get him. He's perhaps Bloom's biggest signing so far. I watched him take live BP. There's a lot to like. Let's see how he progresses step-by-step. The World Baseball Classic is a good start and hopefully he takes off from there, because they're going to need him.

3. I want to see either Garrett Whitlock or Tanner Houck emerge as a legitimate starter. The Sox desperately need one of these two to emerge as a rotation guy because their top three of Chris Sale, Corey Kluber and James Paxton are all 33 or older.

4. Can Brayan Bello also emerge as an electrifying pitcher? I want to see filthy stuff and makeup to go with it. He doesn't need to win 15-20 games; just show progress from last season. Bello and either Whitlock or Houck would make Sox fans feel better about the future.

5. I want to see Triston Casas take the similar steps that Dustin Pedroia, Kevin Youkilis, and others have taken in the past. That is to say: struggle initially and then slowly figure it out. He was on a fast track until last season when he hit only .197 in 27 games and apparently rubbed some veterans the wrong way . He's a confident kid and his power is needed.

6. I want to see Kenley Jansen have a boring spring. Need him to simply get used to the pitch clock, pickoffs, etc., and go out and get his innings in. That's it. Just be ready to go on March 30 vs. Baltimore.

7. I want to see Kiké Hernandez look like he's played shortstop his whole life. He needs to be smooth and hold things over until Adalberto Mondesi is ready. And while we're at it, the Sox have been at their best the past few years when Kiké's bat is going well. If he can be the on-and-off-the-field leader this season, then it would allow the guys with rings to slowly mesh in (Jansen, Justin Turner, Adam Duvall, Chris Martin).

8. I want to see Jorge Alfaro stick in Boston. He'd be an instant fan favorite because one, he can hit the ball a country mile. And two, he looks like Jason Momoa, aka Aquaman!

9. I want Alex Verdugo to put together an All-Star season. He's a perfect fit in Boston, and if he can emerge as a solid No. 6 hitter, it would help lengthen a lineup that is questionable right now.

10. I want Alex Cora to enjoy his spring. He's clearly one of the best managers in the game. Last year, Chaim Bloom left him woefully short of quality big leaguers. This season, he has enough to at least get off to a good start. Cora could take this team a long way if they get off to a 20-10 type of start.