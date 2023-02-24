John Motson was ahead of the game in tackling racism in football

‘Motson was the first commentator I heard condemning racist chanting during one of his live football commentaries,’ says Lakviar Singh

Better people than me will say nicer things about John Motson (Obituary, 23 February), but I shall remember him as the first commentator I heard condemning racist chanting during one of his live football commentaries. This was almost four decades ago.

Lakviar Singh

West Ealing, London

Having read 100 centenarians’ 100 tips for a life well lived (18 February), it seems to me that the common factor among the biggest group of them was having served in the RAF in the second world war, something actuaries might want to ponder.

Malachy Pakenham

St Albans, Hertfordshire

My copy of Gulliver’s Travels (1726), awarded at school to my grandfather in 1906, says it is “practically a reprint of the original edition, the only alterations being the omission of certain coarse passages which would offend modern taste” (Camilla tells authors to ‘remain true to calling’ amid Roald Dahl row, 23 February).

Prof Philip Gummett

Aspenshaw, Derbyshire

Your report (Asda and Morrisons ration fresh produce including tomatoes and peppers, 21 February) refers to “shortages caused by poor weather” and says “the problems could last for weeks”; the words “climate change” and “harbinger of things to come” should appear somewhere.

Pam Lunn

Kenilworth, Warwickshire