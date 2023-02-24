SF Giants trying outfielder Joc Pederson at first base

Joc Pederson was an adventure in left field for the SF Giants last season. Can he hold his own at a new position?

LaMonte Wade is the SF Giants' top left-handed-hitting option at first base this year. But if "Late Night LaMonte" misses extended time like he did last year, the team might turn to "Just Taking Some Grounders Joc."

SF Giants outfielder Joc Pederson signaling for a fair ball. (2022) Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

Joc Pederson may be slated to be the primary designated hitter this season, but this spring, he's getting ready to fill in at first. He took ground balls at first base during the second half of last season, but he didn't play an inning there. Pederson spent most of his time in left field, where he was at -12 defensive runs saved on the season. That's not great!

The Giants have other options at first besides, including Wilmer Flores, J.D. Davis, and incumbent third baseman David Villar. But they all hit right-handed, as does every other member of the infield not named Brandon Crawford. That's why left-handed hitting offseason acquisition Brett Wisely has a chance to make the big leagues very soon, even if he's only played five games above Double-A.

Pederson may not be a Gold Glover anywhere, but he reliably crushes right-handed pitching. Gabe Kapler called him "a hand-eye coordination beast," thanks in part to his standout career as a high school wide receiver. Pederson also played 20 games at first for the 2019 Los Angeles Dodgers, though he said: "that did not go well at all."

It's not like Wade is all that experienced at first base either. He's played 58 career games at first, a position he didn't play in the minor leagues or in college, either. (Wade did register seven strikeouts in the six innings he pitched as a 19-year-old at Maryland.)

Still, the Giants think Pederson will do less harm at first base than he will in the outfield. Now that the team has reliable defenders Mitch Haniger in right and Michael Conforto in left - once he's allowed to throw again - there's less need to force someone like Pederson, Thairo Estrada, or Darin Ruf into the outfield. They've got Mike Yastrzemski, Austin Slater, Wade, and Luis González to be passable defensive outfielders.

Pederson reportedly "cut down on the carbs" this offseason, while still maintaining the general structure of his usual "dad bod." Perhaps that could give him greater flexibility charging bunts and stretching for throws in the dirt. And while his range and fly-catching in the outfield can be questionable, his strong throwing arm should serve him well on potential double plays.

The outfield-to-first base pipeline has worked at times in baseball history. Stan Musial moved from left field to first five years into his career, spent two years there, moved back to left, and went back to first for five more years later. Rafael Palmeiro moved to first base at age 24 after playing outfield in college and with the Cubs, and later won three Gold Gloves. Albert Pujols won two Gold Gloves after starting as an outfielder.

The Giants don't need Pederson to be a Gold Glover. They don't expect Pederson or Wade to even be Brandon Belt, who likely has at least six inches of wingspan on both of those guys. But they do need at least average defense from a left-handed hitting first sacker. If they can't get that from Joc Pederson, the SF Giants will likely need to go shopping for an upgrade during the season.