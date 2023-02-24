Open in App
Salt Lake City, UT
See more from this location?
basketballinsiders.com

Walker Kessler Was A Defensive Anchor For The Jazz Last Night, He’s The Only Player This Season To Have 3 Games With 7+ Blocks

By Updated 19 seconds ago on,

7 days ago
Lauri Marrkanen was dominated on offense for the Jazz last night while rookie center Walker Kessler was a defensive anchor. The Jazz and Thunder went...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
"Y'all don't ever have to watch me play ever again" - Kevin Durant sounds off on hate from Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal
Phoenix, AZ17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy