Trae Young Opens Up On Nate McMillan's Firing

“It was surprising to me at the time, but obviously I know how this league is. We’ve talked since then and had conversations and stuff like that. I’ve got nothing but love and respect for Nate... I appreciate and have a lot of love for that run and everything he's done for us. I got nothing but love for him. It's a tough situation but it's part of this league.”
The Hawks aren't in a comfortable position right now, as they rank 8th in the Eastern Conference with a negative record. They're two years removed from playing in the Conference Finals, but things have changed a lot for them over that period. Now it's time for them to step up and show how better they can be.
