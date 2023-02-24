Open in App
Atlanta, GA
FadeawayWorld.net

Trae Young Opens Up On Nate McMillan's Firing

By Orlando Silva,

7 days ago

Trae Young reacts to the firing of Nate McMillan, a coach he reportedly had issues with.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

It's not a secret that Trae Young and Nate McMillan didn't have the best relationship in recent times, as they had different ideas for the direction of the team.

Many people think this played a role in McMillan's firing. Still, Trae had nothing but good words to say about his former head coach and recently revealed he has spoken to him.

“It was surprising to me at the time, but obviously I know how this league is. We’ve talked since then and had conversations and stuff like that. I’ve got nothing but love and respect for Nate... I appreciate and have a lot of love for that run and everything he's done for us. I got nothing but love for him. It's a tough situation but it's part of this league.”

The Hawks aren't in a comfortable position right now, as they rank 8th in the Eastern Conference with a negative record. They're two years removed from playing in the Conference Finals, but things have changed a lot for them over that period. Now it's time for them to step up and show how better they can be.

Atlanta Hawks Could Trade Trae Young

Just like McMillan, Young could be heading out of the team soon, as the Hawks will reportedly explore options to trade the talented point guard . This is a complex situation for the Hawks, who went from the top to the bottom in a matter of two seasons.

Now, they are reportedly in talks to sign Quin Snyder as their new head coach . According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the team has held talks with the former Utah Jazz head coach, and they could close a deal within a few days , ending this short but tumultuous time for the franchise.

