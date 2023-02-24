Great Brook Valley opportunity center, park projects wending through City Hall

WORCESTER — Two projects intended to improve the Tacoma Street area in Great Brook Valley are making their way through city government, and head next to the Conservation Commission.

Two applications related to the improvement plans are on the Conservation Commission agenda Monday.

One requisition would demolish two buildings at 67 and 69 Tacoma St. in order to construct a 30,916-square-foot building for a public library and "economic opportunity center," while the other would consist of major improvements to Tacoma Street Playground at 285 Tacoma St.

City officials and the Worcester Housing Authority have touted plans to fund the projects in part through funding from coronavirus state and local recovery funds, which were made available through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The park renovations will also be funded with $1 million from the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The renovated park is planned to have a rectangular field with turfed grass that can host athletic events, a modern playground designed to lessen the risk of serious injury, and a splash pad.

The park project is subject to the state's Wetlands Protection Act and the city's wetlands protection ordinance.

The two vacant buildings at the proposed new economic opportunity center space are owned by the Worcester Housing Authority.

Public library part of proposal

According to the application, the proposed economic opportunity center will be a two-story multiuse structure that includes an approximately 4,600-square-foot public library.

The building would also include Worcester Housing Authority staff offices and community space.

Officials have envisioned the site as a space where youths can explore their imaginations in the library and access resources to help in their personal development.

Site improvements include an outdoor paver patio, on-site parking for 45 vehicles and a service/delivery area in the south of the building.

The proposal also calls for an improved segment of sidewalks, ramps and stairways to improve access for residents of nearby public housing.

The building project sits within a stormwater protection zone and is subject to the city's wetlands protection ordinance.

District 1 City Councilor Sean M. Rose, who represents Great Brook Valley, said the hope is to move forward with construction on the opportunity center between this spring and summer, but there could be some confounding factors such as the availability of construction materials.

Rose said the project remains a promising way to improve access to resources in Great Brook Valley. He hoped residents understand that the process of finalizing and moving a construction plan can take time.

"The wheels of city government churn ever so slowly," Rose said.

Hoping to change minds about 'the valley'

As someone who lived in poverty through much of his adolescence, Rose has stressed the importance of resources such as what would be offered at the economic opportunity center for personal growth.

Rose added the opportunity center and a renovated park could help residents from outside Great Brook Valley to consider venturing to an area they otherwise might not have a positive perception about.

"The valley has historically been associated with some not-so-good things over the years and I just look forward to people who typically wouldn't be down there go down there," Rose said.

Rose has announced that he is not seeking reelection this year. As he rounds out his time in elected office, he said he is proud of his efforts to be equitable in creating economic opportunity in his district, including areas that have not received as much attention such as Great Brook Valley.

"I remember when I was first running for office in 2017 and people would tell me, 'Don't waste your time campaigning in Great Brook Valley because no one down there votes,' " Rose said. "For me, it was never really about votes as much as it was about lifting up the district and making it better than it was."

The Worcester Housing Authority is also planning a $178 million redevelopment of Curtis Apartments in the neighborhood.

