Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
KLST/KSAN

Texans to rally for Ukraine at Capitol on anniversary of Russia’s invasion

By Ryan Chandler,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nkl9p_0kynQhkP00

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texans are invited to a rally for peace in Ukraine at the Texas Capitol Friday afternoon, marking one year since Russia invaded the country.

The group Nonviolent Austin is hosting the rally in front of the Texas State Capitol on the 11th Street and Congress Avenue sidewalk from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“We support peace in Ukraine through negotiation, and work for a groundswell of global citizens to pull the world back from proxy wars and nuclear brinkmanship,” organizer Jim Crosby said.

The organizers will provide free bamboo flag poles and encourage attendees to bring their own Ukrainian flags.

In a separate event, former Vice President Mike Pence will speak about the war at UT Austin’s Clements Center for National Security . His team called it a “major foreign policy address.”

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
‘Chaos’: Matthew, Camila McConaughey on Lufthansa flight that experienced ‘severe’ turbulence
Austin, TX4 hours ago
’21 for 21′: Hundreds join Uvalde survivors at Texas Capitol to call for gun safety
Uvalde, TX2 days ago
Rockdale ISD adopts 4-day school week
Rockdale, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Trump heading to Iowa this month to talk education
Davenport, IA1 day ago
Idaho killings suspect Bryan Kohberger search warrant unsealed
Moscow, ID3 days ago
Children’s bamboo plates recalled over toxic materials
Chicago, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy