Tides in Venice Are So Low Their Famous Canals Are Drying Up

While Venice's canals are the most iconic identifiers of the historic Italian city, they're also contributing to its slow demise. Rising tides and weakening foundations have caused the city to start slowly sinking over the course of the past century.

However, unusual weather conditions have recently caused an unexpected reversal in Venice, at least temporarily. British news organization @skynews reported on this strange scenario: low tides in Venice are causing the city's famous canals to dry up!

Of all the places we expected to dry up, Venice was one of the lowest on our list! Droughts affected large swathes of the world last year, including Europe, and recently, this part of Italy has been experiencing unexpectedly dry weather for this season yet again. But it isn't just the lack of rain alone. Tidal changes- or as Sky News further specifies in the description, "a high pressure system, a full moon, and sea currents"- have been further intensifying the lowering water levels as well.

It's not the same experience as usual for Venetians and visitors alike right now. Low water levels in the canals have forced gondoliers and public transport vessels to significantly alter their usual courses. Considering that Venice just concluded their famous Carnevale season, the city has recently had a large influx of visitors, which undoubtedly put extra strain on the already-troubled transport systems.

While the circumstances are truly bizarre, it's unlikely that these extremely low tides will last for long. Some commenters felt that now is a good time to take advantage of the unusual situation. "Time to dredge those canals, with the history of Venice you are bound to finds something valuable in all that muck," @danmedrana suggested. "I hope they won't waste time, and fix the whole city while it's low tide," hoped @lisabpv. An understandable opinion- but likely too big of an ask for the short time alotted.

Only time will tell what happens to the suddenly-stranded "Floating City." While we hope the famous waterways return to normal soon, we also hope that the ongoing renovations being done there will be able to halt Venice from slowly sinking back into the mire.

