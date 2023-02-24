‘The Way Home’: Kat and Alice Try to Change the Past in Feb. 26 Episode

What would you do if you could change the past? For Kat and Alice on Hallmark Channel’s new series The Way Home, the answer to that question is obvious: They’d go back and prevent the disappearance of Kat’s younger brother Jacob, who mysteriously vanished more than 20 years ago. In the upcoming episode, “Building a Mystery,” both women decide to try and prevent the tragedy that changed the Landry family forever. But will their efforts to alter the past cause more problems than they solve?

Kat investigates Jacob’s disappearance in the next episode of ‘The Way Home’

Chyler Leigh in ‘The Way Home’ | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Peter Stranks

Kat (Chyler Leigh) recently discovered that the pond on her mother’s farm was a time-travel portal. Once she got over her shock at being able to return to the 1990s, she naturally began to consider the possibilities that traveling back in time presented. Was there something she could do to prevent her younger brother Jacob’s (Remy Smith) disappearance?

In “Building a Mystery,” Kat draws on her skills as a journalist to investigate what really happened to Jacob.

“I’ve been piecing things together, just figuring out the timelines,” she tells Elliot (Evan Williams) in a preview (via YouTube) for the upcoming episode, which airs Feb. 26. “There’s an answer here. I know it.”

One key to unraveling the mystery might be her brother’s childhood friend Danny Sawyer, who may have been the last person to see Jacob before he vanished.

Del wants Kat to let things go

Kat’s spending her time digging around in the past, but that doesn’t sit well with her mother. When Del (Andie MacDowell) discovers her daugther’s bulletin board of clippings about Jacob’s disappearance, she’s horrified.

“Dammit, Katherine, let it go,” she says in a sneak peek (via YouTube).

“Don’t you think that I have tried,” Kat replies. “But this is Jacob, Mom. I can’t let it go. And this place, it just won’t let me.”

Del might want to put the past behind her, but she finds she can’t ignore painful memories when the town decides to hold its first carnival since Jacob disappeared. However, confronting her loss might help her start to heal. Finally, unbeknownst to Kat and Alice (Sadie LaFlamme-Snow) also decides to try and change the past.

A teaser for the Hallmark Channel series suggests Kat is keeping a secret from Alice

Remy Smith in ‘The Way Home’ | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Peter Stranks

Kat wants to find out what happened to Jacob. But her investigation may reveal some uncomfortable truths. The teaser for the upcoming episode ends with a shot of a woman and a young boy walking down a dark path. We can’t see their faces, but it looks like it might be adult Kat and Jacob. Exactly how time travel works in The Way Home isn’t totally clear. But Elliot has told Kat that he believes she can’t change the past because of Novikov’s self-consistency principle, which means that any events that take place due to time travel already happened. Kat might go back in time and reveal herself to Jacob in an attempt to prevent his disappearance, and in the process inadvertently cause the tragedy she was trying to avoid.

A conversation between Kat and Alice also hints that some painful secrets might be revealed in “Building a Mystery.”

“How long have you been lying to me?” the tearful teen asks her mom.

What has Kat been hiding from Alice? Find out when The Way Home Episode 6 airs Sunday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m ET on Hallmark Channel.

