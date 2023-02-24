The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Auburn basketball preview

S ubscribe here to receive episodes of The John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

Riding a three-game win streak, the Kentucky Wildcats welcome the Auburn Tigers to Rupp Arena for an SEC basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay talks with Jay Tate of Auburnsports.com and Cameron Drummond of Kentucky.com about the matchup. Drummond also talks about his package of stories about Overtime Elite, the basketball training facility and league for 16-20-year-olds in Atlanta. UK signee Robert Dillingham is currently in the Overtime Elite program. For more UK athletics coverage visit www.kentuckysports.com .

