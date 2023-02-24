Blackhawks' Top 2 Trade Pieces Absent from Practice in San Jose

The team gave health-related reasons for each player's absence. But it just happens to occur as trade speculation runs rampant.

NHL trade season is upon us with the deadline exactly a week away. It's a time when reports, rumors, and speculation run rampant, and there's been plenty of it surrounding the Chicago Blackhawks in the last 24 hours. Adding to the drama, Patrick Kane and Jake McCabe are not participating in Friday's practice.

The Blackhawks say Kane is taking a maintenance day and McCabe is dealing with a non-COVID illness. But given the time of the year, it's hard to know if those designations are legitimate or just a smokescreen while front offices hash out trade details.

It's no secret to anyone around the NHL that the New York Rangers are trying to strike a trade for Patrick Kane . After reported interest surfaced Wednesday, the Blueshirts even scratched Vitali Kravtsov and Jake Leschyshyn from Thursday's game against Detroit due to "roster management reasons."

As for Jake McCabe, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported Thursday that "it's when, not if" regarding the Blackhawks trading the veteran defenseman.

Alas, the pair of Blackhawks missing practice Friday only adds to trade speculation.

Chicago will be back in action Saturday for a late-night tilt against the San Jose Sharks . All eyes will be on morning skate and lineup announcements to see if Kane and/or McCabe suit up.

