Athlon Sports

Jim Harbaugh Makes Definitive Statement About His Future At Michigan

By Mitchell Forde,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QtIFs_0kynMsUy00

Jim Harbaugh will return to Michigan for a ninth season in 2023. That much is, finally, clear.

But it took a lot of dramatic twists and turns for him to get to that point.

For the second offseason in a row, Harbaugh flirted with a return to the NFL. The former San Francisco 49ers head coach reportedly interviewed with the Denver Broncos despite multiple pronouncements (albeit vague ones) that he intended to remain with the Wolverines. Casting further doubt upon his future was Harbaugh's involvement in an NCAA infractions case that is yet to be resolved but could see him charged with a Level One, or highest-level, violation.

However, after all that, Harbaugh is still coaching his alma mater. He said Thursday that he wants to continue doing so for a long time to come.

"I’m here as long as Michigan wants me here," Harbaugh said, via FootballScoop . "You would have had a story if I wasn’t here. But I’m here, and this is where I wanted to be.”

It seems likely that the Wolverines will want Harbaugh to stick around for a while. While some reports have indicated a strained relationship between Harbaugh and athletics director Warde Manuel, his teams have experienced a lot of success on the field the past two seasons, winning the Big Ten and reaching the College Football Playoff both times.

Expectations are sky-high for next year's squad, too. Athlon Sports ranks the Wolverines No. 2 in our Way Too Early Top 25 .

The bigger question is whether or not anyone believes Harbaugh. A year ago, he said his flirtation with the NFL "would not be a reoccurring theme." That, obviously, proved to be false.

Most likely, if Harbaugh keeps winning at Michigan, NFL teams will keep gauging his interest. The past two years have shown us that Harbaugh will likely reciprocate that interest.

But with all the head coaching vacancies in the professional ranks filled right now, we know Harbaugh is back at Michigan for at least one more season. He and the Wolverines should have a real chance to contend for a national championship.

