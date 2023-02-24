Producers Guild Reveals Short Form Program and Innovation Award Winners

Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question and Stay Alive, My Son have won the 2023 Producers Guild Awards for best short form program and Innovation Award, respectively.

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced the winners in those categories at the guild’s annual West Coast celebration Thursday night in Santa Monica, the second in a week’s worth of bi-coastal events that culminate in the 2023 PGA Awards on Saturday in Los Angeles.

The Only Murders in the Building supplemental series features cast members interviewing some of the Hulu show’s many guest stars. (The Steve Martin and Martin Short-starring comedy is also nominated for the Danny Thomas Award for outstanding TV producing, which will be handed out at Saturday’s award ceremony.)

Stay Alive, My Son picked up the Innovation Award, which celebrates outstanding entertainment endeavors across VR, AR, experiential and other emerging media.

The West Coast celebration was the second PGA event this week following the guild’s East Coast celebration , which was held on Tuesday in New York. During that ceremony, HBO’s documentary Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off was named outstanding sports program, while Sesame Street was named outstanding children’s program.

Winners in the remaining theatrical motion pictures, television series/specials and shortform programs categories will be announced during Saturday night’s 34th annual PGA Awards.

