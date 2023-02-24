PUMA And Laquan Smith Drop Glamorous Athleisure Collection

Source: Courtesy of PUMA/LAQUAN SMITH
Your athleisure wear just got an upgrade. Famed fashion designer Laquan Smith has teamed up with the veteran athletic brand PUMA to bring the PUMA X LAQUAN SMITH Collection to the world.
PUMA and Laquan Smith are known for their innovative designs that have plagued the fashion industry for years. And after debuting a snipped of their collection at New York Fashion Week 2023, the mega house brands have officially dropped their line of athleisure apparel and sneakers, and its worth the hype.
The PUMA X LAQUAN SMITH collection merges athleisure wear with luxury. This collection features some of PUMA’s most popular footwear, like the Kosmo Rider and RS-X, with a touch of the Laquan Smith flair. The collection’s sneakers feature metallic-silver details and patterned uppers. The apparel, which includes corset tops, bodysuits, and eye-catching leggings, also comes equipped with metallic detailing, sharp lines, and various quality materials that give each piece a luxury feel. This collection is dripping with swag and is definitely for the fashionista who loves to marry couture and comfort when styling.
The PUMA x LAQUAN SMITH collection retails between $60-$120. It is available now exclusively at select Foot Locker stores and on FootLocker.com. It will soon be available on PUMA.com .
Which looks are your favorite from this popping collection?
