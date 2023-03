The Vinton History Museum will celebrate National Day of Unplugging by handing out free and new pre-school through upper elementary children’s books on Saturday, March 4, from 10 am to 2 pm, 210 Jackson Ave., Vinton. The National Day of Unplugging is a 24 hour period – running from sundown on March 3 to sundown on March 4. Take this day to carve out precious time to unplug, relax, reflect...

Source