Open in App
Washington, DC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY

Reports: Jeff Bezos hires firm to explore possible Washington Commanders bid

By Tom Schad, USA TODAY,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45QbaG_0kynIwt200

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is working with a New York investment firm to explore the possibility of submitting a bid to purchase the Washington Commanders, according to multiple news reports Thursday .

The Washington Post and ESPN reported that Bezos has recently hired Allen & Company, a firm that has played prominent roles in recent sports franchise transactions, including those of NFL teams. The firm was involved in both the Carolina Panthers' sale to David Tepper and the Denver Broncos' sale to a group led by Rob Walton.

A spokesperson for Bezos declined to comment Friday. Attempts to reach spokespeople at Allen & Company were unsuccessful.

The move signals at least mild interest from Bezos, 59, in a possible purchase of the Commanders, who have been owned by Daniel Snyder and his family since 1999. The team announced in November that Snyder had hired a bank to "consider potential transactions" involving either part or all of the team.

Jeff Bezos on the sidelines before a Chiefs game in September 2022. Charlie Riedel, AP

Forbes has pegged the Commanders' value at $5.6 billion. The Broncos sold last year for $4.65 billion.

With an estimated net worth of $116 billion, according to Forbes , Bezos would immediately become the richest owner in the NFL. He has long been speculated as a suitor for the Commanders, given that he already owns a home in the area and purchased The Washington Post in 2013.

All franchise transactions have to be approved by three-quarters of the league's ownership.

Contact Tom Schad at tschad@usatoday.com or on Twitter @Tom_Schad .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Reports: Jeff Bezos hires firm to explore possible Washington Commanders bid

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington, DC newsLocal Washington, DC
This won't end well for Dan Snyder. Why is NFL willing to go down with him? | Opinion
Washington, DC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New Yorkers are the No.1 movers to Florida. Find out why.
New York City, NY9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy