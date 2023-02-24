Reports: Jeff Bezos hires firm to explore possible Washington Commanders bid
By Tom Schad, USA TODAY,
7 days ago
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is working with a New York investment firm to explore the possibility of submitting a bid to purchase the Washington Commanders, according to multiple news reports Thursday .
The Washington Post and ESPN reported that Bezos has recently hired Allen & Company, a firm that has played prominent roles in recent sports franchise transactions, including those of NFL teams. The firm was involved in both the Carolina Panthers' sale to David Tepper and the Denver Broncos' sale to a group led by Rob Walton.
A spokesperson for Bezos declined to comment Friday. Attempts to reach spokespeople at Allen & Company were unsuccessful.
