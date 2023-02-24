'Chicago PD' Actress Wraps Up Celebratory Cabo Travels With Sun-Filled Snap

Marina Squerciati has been enjoying a sun-filled trip to Mexico in celebration of co-star Tracy Spiridakos' birthday.

Marina Squerciati is bidding farewell to Cabo with one final Instagram post.

The Chicago P.D. actress—who has been vacationing in the tropical Mexican city to celebrate co-star Tracy Spiridakos ' birthday —shared a goodbye post to Instagram on Thursday, Feb. 23, concluding the pair's very eventful week.

"Goodbye, Cabo!" Squerciati, 38, captioned a sunny solo shot on the streets of Cabo, followed by a selfie of the two actresses sporting giant smiles. "Goodbye, Tracy's birthday."

Squerciati also mentioned the recent Chicago P.D. milestone, after the police procedural aired its 200th episode on Wednesday, Feb. 22. "Good bye, 200th episode. Thank you Chihards for your support," she added.

"Thank you Tracy for being born. Thank you Cabo for having sun. What a great week!!" Squerciati concluded the post, which showed her wearing a bright and radiant yellow outfit, accessorized with sunglasses and a straw hat.

Earlier this week, both Squerciati and Spiridakos—who play Kim Burgess and Hailey Upton, respectively, on the NBC series— shared more glimpses of their Cabo getaway for their Instagram followers to see.

For her part, Squerciati posted a snap of the duo jumping for joy while soaking up some sun in swimsuits by the pool . "Birthday trip in Cabo for Tracy? Don't mind if I do," she wrote in the caption.

Spiridakos, who turned 35 on Monday, Feb. 20, shared her own post to Instagram as well, which included a photo of the actress relaxing in a pool with a straw hat over her face.

"Thank you all for the birthday wishes yesterday!!" she wrote in the caption. "If anyone needs me, I’ll be here 😎🌞."

Catch more of the two on Chicago P.D. , which airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.

