The Pininfarina Battista Just Smashed Two More Speed Records

The Pininfarina Battista has solidified its position as the world’s quickest accelerating production vehicle.

Listen: The New Dodge Daytona EV's 'Exhaust' Sounds Better Than Your Gas-Guzzler

The Italian coachbuilder’s first battery-powered hypercar continues to rack up acceleration records. Three months after posting the best zero-to-60 mph time we’d ever seen from a street-legal car, it’s done the same for the quarter- and half-mile.

This past November, Pininfarina proudly announced that the Battista had rocketed from zero-to-60 mph in 1.79 seconds during a special event at the Dubai Autodrome. That time was nearly a tenth of a second better than the previous record of 1.86 seconds, which had been set by the Rimac Nevera the previous year .

Elon Musk's Latest Tesla Cybertruck Video Suggests the EV Pickup Might Actually Arrive This Year

The car wasn’t done there, though. Earlier this month, the Battista claimed its latest records over two separate runs piloted by developmental driver Stefano Costa at the NATRAX testing facility in India. During the first of the noteworthy runs, the EV was able to cover a quarter-mile in 8.55 seconds. That beat the previous mark—which was set by, you guessed it, the Nevera—by 0.03 seconds. In the second run, the car was able to travel a half-mile in 13.38 seconds, another time that Pininfarina claims is a record.

One look at the Battista’s technical specs and it’s no surprise that the EV is capable of such feats. The hypercar’s powertrain includes four electric motors that combine to pump out 1,900 horses and 1,696 ft lbs of twist. If that wasn’t impressive enough, it can also travel more than 300 miles between charges thanks to its Rimac-supplied 120-kWh battery pack.

The record-setting Pininfarina Battista

“This year, new Battista owners are excited to explore the unprecedented performance of this design and engineering masterpiece,” the marque’s CEO, Paolo Dellachà, said in a statement. “These speed records— and independent tests—have validated our ambition to create a new generation of hyper and luxury car leading with Battista, whereby electric power delivers performance that is simply unachievable in the world of ICE powertrains.”

The Battista may have beaten the Nevera’s acceleration records, but there’s one area where it lags behind—top speed. Pininfarina’s EV tops out at 222 mph, while the Croatian marque’s battery-powered hypercar can reach a top speed of 257 mph. We’ll see how long that remains the case, though.

Lucid's Shares Fall 10% After the Marque Announces Lower Than Expected Production