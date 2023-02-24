Carnival Cruise Line Adds Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar Tequila Line

Carnival Cruise Line ( CCL ) already lives in Flavortown.

The cruise line's ships have multiple restaurants created by famed Food Network Chef Guy Fieri, including the free Guy's Burger Joint on every ship and the added-cost Guy’s Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse Brewhouse which can be found aboard the Carnival Horizon, Carnival Panorama, and Mardi Gras.

The cruise line has now expanded its relationship with the "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" host, who has brought another celebrity to the cruise line: "The Red Rocker" and former Van Halen lead singer Sammy Hagar. And while Hagar isn't known for his food, he did sell his Cabo Wabo tequila brand for nearly $100 million back in 2008.

Fieri and Hagar are friends and business partners. The two have created Guy's and Sammy's premium Santo Tequilas , which marks the "I Can't Drive 55" singer's return to the tequila business after nearly 15 years away.

Now, the two are bringing their tequila line across the entire Carnival fleet, except for ships sailing from Australia.

Carnival Brings Tequila to the Party

While alcohol flows liberally on most Carnival cruises, tequila has grown increasingly popular. You might see people doing a tequila shot with friends at a pool bar, enjoying a margarita, or sipping a finer tequila pretty much anywhere on the ship.

Now, tequila fans will be able to taste "the sinfully smooth old world-style Santo Blanco Tequila and the ultimate oak-aged Santo Reposado Tequila at every bar on every ship in the fleet," according to a news release.

In addition, on the three ships that offer Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse, Carnival now offers Guy Fieri’s Caliente Margarita made with Santo Blanco Tequila, triple sec, cilantro, jalapeno, lemonade, and lime.

“When Sammy Hagar and I partnered up to bring our real deal, 100% Blue Weber Agave Santo to the tequila-loving masses, we worked hard to make it available coast to coast,” Fieri said. “But something just seemed to be missing…Santo at sea!"

On the three ships that offer Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse, the cruise line also offers an exclusive line of Parched Pig craft beers -- a smoked porter, a farmhouse ale, a hoppy IPA, and a toasted amber.

Carnival Commits to Unique Beverages

Carnival has been working toward making unique beverages that rivals Royal Caribbean ( RCL ) and Norwegian Cruise Line ( NCLH ) don't offer, a draw for its cruise ships.

In addition to the Parched Pig beers Carnival offers at Guy's Pig and Anchor (which are brewed onboard), the cruise line also offers Parched Pig Beach Lager, which it calls "a refreshing, crisp and golden beer that is available in cans in bar and dining venues and on tap in select locations," according to a news release.

The new beverage was developed by the cruise line's in-house brew team in partnership with Lakeland, Fla.-based Brew Hub.

“Beach Lager is a perfect complement to our Carnival Brews lineup. Lagers are very popular with our guests, so creating this delicious addition and bringing it fleetwide was a logical next step for us,” said Carnival Beverage Operations Vice President Edward Allen.

Back in September Carnival also leaned into the hard-seltzer craze with two new canned beverages under its ThirstyFrog brand. They're "vodka-based drinks that are just 99 calories per 12-ounce can and Carnival’s beverage team has created two flavors now served fleetwide," the company said.

The two flavors are:

ThirstyFrog Piña Colada Hard Seltzer : Sweet and refreshing, with hints of pineapple and coconut, it’s the quintessential flavor of vacation.

: Sweet and refreshing, with hints of pineapple and coconut, it’s the quintessential flavor of vacation. ThirstyFrog Berry Hibiscus: Flavorful and fizzy, with a mixture of berries and a touch of hibiscus, it’s the perfect drink to sip on the Lido deck.

