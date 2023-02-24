Sonya Christian named Chancellor of California Community Colleges

California Community Colleges has a new chancellor and she has a familiar face to Kern County residents.

The California Community Colleges Board of Governors announced that Sonya Christian, former Bakersfield College President and current Chancellor of the Kern Community College District, has been selected to lead the California college system as Chancellor.

Following the decision, Christian outlined her vision for community colleges.

"We must expand the canopy of community college learners and this means focusing on communities that have remained in generational poverty," said Christian, in part. "'You can’t be what you can't see' will be a driving principle to create the conditions of engagement for learners who previously have been bypassed."