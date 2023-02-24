Open in App
Woodstock, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Radio

Former Cherokee County chorus teacher convicted on 9 counts of sexual assault against students

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fw2QQ_0kynFbzK00

A former Woodstock High School chorus teacher was sentenced this month on nine counts of sexual assault.

According to Acting District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway, 40-year-old Ryan Parker McKendrick was charged after authorities were notified of possible sexual misconduct involving high school girls in 2017 and 2018.

Treadaway said in Sept. 2018, WHS administration became aware of a text conversation involving McKendrick and two female students.

“When these crimes came to light, the girls were abundantly clear about what the defendant had done to them. Sadly, some members of the community and their peers discounted their experiences, even suggesting any touching was accidental. However, the facts showed that the defendant’s actions were unlawful. He groomed not only these girls but also everyone around him so that he could continue to engage in this troubling behavior,” said Assistant District Attorney Leyna Pope, Special Victims Unit, who prosecuted this case on behalf of the state. “It was a privilege to stand beside these girls as they finally got to address the man who abused them.”

According to the investigation, McKendrick had been the school’s chorus teacher since 2007.

McKendrick was charged in Oct. 2018 with nine counts of sexual assault of a student, specifically touching and groping six high school students under 18.

Specifics on what occurred between McKendrick and the students were not released.

At his sentencing on Feb. 9, 2023, eight victims delivered impact statements describing how traumatizing the abuse was and the betrayal they felt that a person they trusted and had known for years would treat them this way.

“It takes a very sick man to take advantage of vulnerable, under-aged girls in the ways that you did,” one victim said to the defendant during the plea hearing. “Today, I let you go. And I hope it is the last time I will ever hear your name.”

McKendrick was sentenced to 20 years, with the first three to serve in prison and the balance on probation under sex offender special conditions.

The court added that he is forbidden to have contact with the victims or minors under the age of 18.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
5 Gwinnett teens dead from overdoses, shootings in just weeks. Now, the Hispanic community is afraid
Lawrenceville, GA17 hours ago
Gwinnett County driver accused of being high on marijuana says it was victim’s fault
Lawrenceville, GA1 day ago
Shootout inside Perimeter Mall leads to charges for third person
Dunwoody, GA6 hours ago
23-year-old indicted on felony murder charges in deadly Buckhead stabbing of senior citizen
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
2-year-old girl dies following ‘tragic accidental shooting’ involving pellet gun
Bremen, GA3 hours ago
Man arrested in cold case murder of 23-year-old Forest Park woman
Forest Park, GA1 day ago
Seven elementary school students sickened by unknown substance at metro Atlanta school
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
‘Wait, what is going on?’ Video captures moment Clayton police arrest woman in alleged carjacking
Riverdale, GA1 day ago
A 16-year-old Gwinnett County girl thought she was taking Percocet; now she’s dead
Norcross, GA1 day ago
The search is over for a hit and run driver who killed a Covington woman
Covington, GA2 days ago
16-year-old found dead at home in Gwinnett neighborhood, police investigating as homicide
Lawrenceville, GA1 day ago
Armed robbery suspect in custody after Dunwoody police pursuit
Dunwoody, GA5 hours ago
16-year-old reported missing found dead at Gwinnett home
Lawrenceville, GA1 day ago
Police want to identify 3 shoplifters who they say stole from Publix
Mcdonough, GA1 day ago
Friends, families desperate for answers after pair of best friends disappear
East Point, GA8 hours ago
Man found shot near DeKalb County senior living facility, investigation underway
Decatur, GA2 days ago
Pedestrian hit by car in Duluth in critical condition
Duluth, GA6 hours ago
New photos show last known images of Georgia father who vanished during business trip
Baton Rouge, LA7 hours ago
Coweta County investigators say woman who left to go shopping 2 years ago hasn’t been seen since
Newnan, GA2 days ago
Toddler alerts grandmother to Chattahoochee Hills house fire, giving family time to get out
Chattahoochee Hills, GA2 days ago
Metro school district’s affordable housing plan points out disconnect in cost of living, teacher pay
Decatur, GA7 hours ago
Four failed health inspections shut down metro Atlanta Krystal
Covington, GA2 days ago
SB-114 to incorporate a Buckhead City is defeated in Georgia Senate
Atlanta, GA20 hours ago
This free grocery store is taking aim at issues with Atlanta’s food access
Atlanta, GA21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy