DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale schools to host hiring events

Metro Atlanta residents seeking jobs will have the chance to check out opportunities at several local school districts.

The school systems of DeKalb, Gwinnett and Rockdale counties are all hosting jobs fairs soon.

The DeKalb County School System’s hiring event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Martin Luther King Jr. High School in Stonecrest. The district is hiring for all positions, according to a news release.

A full list of openings is available on the district website .

DeKalb is offering incentives for bus drivers, school resource officers and teachers. Teachers who transfer can receive up to $4,000.

Gwinnett County Public Schools requires candidates to register for its fair by Feb. 28. The event will be March 4 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Gas South Convention Center in Duluth.

The district is offering bonuses for school psychologists, speech language pathologists and teachers. Teachers in specific fields, such as special education or computer science, can receive a higher bonus. There’s an additional pay incentive for bilingual teachers.

The district is also seeking bus drivers, cafeteria staff, custodians, paraprofessionals, tech support and numerous other positions, according to a news release.

Rockdale County Public Schools is seeking teachers for next school year at its job fair March 4.

The event will go from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the district office, 960 Pine Street NE, in Conyers.

Candidates must register in advance on the district website or through the Career Fair Plus smart phone app.

Representatives from all 22 schools in the county will be at the fair. District staff will conduct interviews on site, and candidates may schedule those in advance when they register.

