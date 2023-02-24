Open in App
Dekalb County, GA
See more from this location?
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Cops: 3 suspects steal woman’s car in DeKalb, exchange gunfire with boyfriend

By David Aaro - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UfhSC_0kynFNpG00

Three suspects were taken into custody Friday after authorities said they stole a woman’s car in DeKalb County and got into a shootout with her boyfriend.

DeKalb police found the stolen Kia around 8 a.m. in the 3200 block of Clifton Farm Drive near Panthersville. The boyfriend was driving to work when he spotted the vehicle that was allegedly still occupied by the suspects. Soon after, they noticed the boyfriend in his truck and shot at him, police said. He returned fire, grazing one of them.

The suspects, who were not publicly identified, will be charged with aggravated assault and theft by receiving a motor vehicle.

Alanna Williams told reporters at the scene that the Kia was stolen from her driveway and the suspects likely recognized her boyfriend’s truck since it had been parked there. Williams said her boyfriend was doing OK. She said the suspects didn’t have a key to the vehicle, so “the car was probably running slow and he followed them.”

Photos taken at the scene showed at least two bullets holes in the Kia. Its back window was also shattered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CT7Yv_0kynFNpG00

Credit: John Spink

“It looks like it’s completely shot out,” Williams said. “I mean, there’s still pieces of the window in there.”

Earlier this month, Williams said someone broke the window of her car but didn’t steal anything.

“It’s been getting a lot worse in DeKalb County,” she added. “I was supposed to be at work today. It was supposed to be a good Friday.”

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dekalb County, GA newsLocal Dekalb County, GA
Shootout inside Perimeter Mall leads to charges for 3rd person, police say
Dunwoody, GA23 hours ago
‘Wait, what is going on?’ Video captures moment Clayton police arrest woman in alleged carjacking
Riverdale, GA1 day ago
3rd arrest made in shooting at Perimeter Mall that injured 2
Dunwoody, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man arrested for storming into home, shooting ex-girlfriend, deputies say
Forest Park, GA15 hours ago
Bodycam video: Atlanta police arrest homicide suspect during Feb. drug bust
Atlanta, GA7 hours ago
Armed robbery in Johns Creek leads to police chase, arrest in Dunwoody
Johns Creek, GA3 hours ago
Man charged with shooting, killing Clark Atlanta baseball player sitting in car, police say
Atlanta, GA22 hours ago
Gwinnett driver accused of killing man in crash while high on marijuana blames victim for accident
Lawrenceville, GA1 day ago
Driver hits Sandy Springs police car on I-285; officer narrowly escapes injury
Sandy Springs, GA2 hours ago
Police want to identify 3 shoplifters who they say stole from Publix
Mcdonough, GA1 day ago
16-year-old found dead at home in Gwinnett neighborhood, police investigating as homicide
Lawrenceville, GA1 day ago
Robbery suspects accused of pointing gun at meat manager in Stockbridge Kroger
Stockbridge, GA2 days ago
A hit and run killed a woman in Newton County; now the driver police were after is also dead
Covington, GA2 days ago
Man pulls gun on Kroger employee, steals meat, Clayton County police say
Stockbridge, GA2 days ago
Man shot at encampment, Atlanta police say
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Man arrested in cold case murder of 23-year-old Forest Park woman
Forest Park, GA1 day ago
A 17-year-old Gwinnett County girl thought she was taking Percocet; now she’s dead
Norcross, GA1 day ago
Body of Clayton County man who vanished nearly 2 weeks ago found in lake, authorities say
Jonesboro, GA1 day ago
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car at busy Cobb intersection
Marietta, GA42 minutes ago
Cobb officer involved in 2-vehicle crash near Marietta; injuries reported
Marietta, GA1 day ago
Hall County man arrested after setting mobile home on fire, cops say
Talmo, GA2 days ago
Attorney of murder suspect mistakenly released ‘shocked but not surprised’ that no one noticed
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Missing 16-year-old found shot to death at home in Gwinnett, police say
Clarkston, GA1 day ago
Fulton murder suspect back in jail months after mistaken release
Union City, GA2 days ago
Cops: Suspect in fatal Newton hit-and-run dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Covington, GA3 days ago
22-year-old father arrested in connection to shooting death of pregnant woman, DeKalb Sheriff says
Decatur, GA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy