Mom Shares What Really Goes on at a Teen Boy Sleepover and It’s Too Pure

The stage when your kids get older and start having sleepover parties can be a really fun time. Not everyone loves to host these things (and we totally get why), but it can be such a sweet memory to see your kids having fun with their friends like this. Having a house full of teenage laughter is never a bad thing, even if there's a mess to clean up the next day!

A lot of girls like to spend these nights with their friends staying up way too late, gossiping and eating tons of snack food (among plenty of other activities). And if you're wondering what boys do at sleepovers, you're about to be pleasantly surprised by this TikTok video from @funfetti31 .

This mom shared a fun moment from her 13-year-old son's birthday party, when she had a whole gaggle of his friends sleeping over. In the video, she opens the door to their bedroom and sings, "Tell me why."

... And then they all respond in fashion, singing the lyrics to the Backstreet Boys' single "I Want It That Way" back to her without missing a beat. These are boys who have been raised right (and probably millennial moms).

The comments were filled with praise for these boys (and this mama).

"It's refreshing to see kids being kids and having fun," one person wrote.

Another commented, "the child who unearthed himself from under the bed is my favorite. No questions asked."

We did love that part, too. Well done, Mom. It looks like these kiddos are having a great sleepover!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for all the latest news on parenting, education, and more.