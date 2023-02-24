Open in App
Tampa Bay area pets available for adoption

By Kelly A. Stefani,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DEGfH_0kynFBEY00
Bubba and Ethel are two of many animals hoping to find "fur"ever homes. [ Times ]

Ethel (Pinellas)

Ethel is a 2-year-old female Treeing Walker coonhound. She enjoys sniffing, tracking and long walks. Most of all, she loves to curl up and cuddle. She gives kisses and spontaneously snuggles. Her breed is not suited for apartments, condos or townhomes. For more information, contact Pet Pal Animal Shelter at 405 22nd St. S, St. Petersburg, or call 727-328-7738.

Leila (Pasco)

Leila is a 10-year-old female dog of unknown breed. She weighs about 50 pounds. She is sweet, calm and quiet. She walks well on a leash and takes treats gently. Leila participates in playgroups and enjoys games of chase with other dogs. Her favorite thing is to be near her person and get attention. For more information, call Pasco County Animal Services at 813-929-1212.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BlUz6_0kynFBEY00
Leila loves to be near her person and get attention. [ Pasco County Animal Services ]

Bubba (Hernando)

Bubba is a tan-and-white female terrier mix of unknown age. She was turned over to the shelter when her owner was hospitalized. Volunteers are working with her on basic commands and leash training. For more information, call Hernando County Animal Services at 352-796-5062.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aaESv_0kynFBEY00
Bubba needs a new home after her owner surrendered her because of hospitalization. [ Hernando County Animal Services ]

Burke (Manatee)

Burke is a 2-year-old male mixed-breed dog. He is an outgoing, fun-loving, attention-grabbing guy. He loves to chase squirrels and play ball. He is intuitive, smart and can figure out how to amuse himself when you don’t want to play. He is sweet and engaging. After playtime, he will affectionately lay by your side and rest. For more information, email adoptions@mymanatee.org.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cTX9H_0kynFBEY00
Burke will lay by your side and rest after a hard play session. [ Manatee County Animal Services ]

Ziti (Hillsborough)

Ziti is a 2-year-old male dog of unknown breed. He is playful and affectionate. Ziti loves fetching tennis balls and going for walks. Inside, he likes to curl up next to you and nap. He knows several commands, is treat motivated and learns quickly. For more information, call the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center at 813-744-5660.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8avT_0kynFBEY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1le7La_0kynFBEY00
Ziti is treat motivated and really smart. [ Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center ]
