Lake Oswego, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego classes canceled, but some buildings open

By Corey Buchanan,

7 days ago

All daytime Lake Oswego School District and city of Lake Oswego classes and activities were canceled Friday, Feb. 24 due to icy conditions following the winter storm that struck the region Wednesday, Feb. 22.

“Road conditions throughout Lake Oswego and the Portland Metro area have not improved and sub-freezing temperatures are forecasted through Friday morning. Icy road conditions will not allow for buses to get to several areas within the district, and large numbers of staff members remain unable to travel from surrounding areas,” the school district wrote in a Facebook post Thursday evening.

However, the Lake Oswego Public Library, Adult Community Center and the Tennis Center are open, and the city and district said they would update the status of evening activities at noon today.

Public Works Director Erica Rooney said the department is sanding areas that can’t be plowed any lower. She added that conditions are icy in some spots and that the city could not plow certain places of town that are steep and narrow. However, she added that primary arterials and collections are in great shape. Rooney said she was not aware of any major accidents.

“It’s not melting and people do need to be very careful, especially in areas with shade. You could come around the corner and hit a spot that could be very icy,” Rooney said.

The city said Thursday afternoon that both the town hall with state Sen. Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, Rep. Daniel Nguyen, D-Lake Oswego, Mayor Joe Buck and Rep. Jules Walters, D-West Linn, scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at City Hall and virtually and the Lake Oswego Reads 2023 Book Giveaway at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the library have not been canceled.

Rooney said the Public Works team is preparing to respond to more snow over the weekend.

The National Weather Service’s windchill advisory for the Portland region is scheduled to end at noon Friday.

