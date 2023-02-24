Open in App
New York City, NY
ABCNY

Sandy Kenyon goes to back to school to judge speaking competition

6 days ago

Eyewitness News' Sandy Kenyon went back to his alma mater Friday, The Buckley School, to judge its annual public speaking competition.

In the 7th and 8th grade, Sandy stood just where the boys stood today to argue for and against various points of view.

Sandy served as a judge for the Jack Woodruff Memorial Public Speaking Competition.

It's held each year at Buckley on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

The topics have changed a bit since Sandy was in Elementary school.

Included this year were arguments against the use of artificial intelligence, with two boys noting the dangers of ChatGPT.

