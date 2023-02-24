Open in App
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio Current

Japan-based bowling, karaoke chain to open at San Antonio's North Star Mall next month

By Nina Rangel,

7 days ago
Japan-based Round1 Bowling & Amusement locations offer private karaoke rooms.
Japan-based Round1 Bowling & Amusement will open its first San Antonio location in March, bringing a multi-faceted amusement venue to North Star Mall.

The chain will take over the 53,000-square-foot space that previously housed retail operation Forever 21, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing. The chain revealed in a Tuesday social media post that its North Star location will open early next month.


Round 1 started in Japan in 1980, and it's since expanded to offer bowling, private karaoke rooms, ping pong, darts and billiards at more than 50 locations in the U.S. The chain currently operates two Texas locations in Grapevine and Arlington.

Round1’s arcade offers exclusive games that the company describes as “imported straight from Japan.” The business' locations also offer Japan-exclusive plushies and other prizes.


