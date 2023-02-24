Texas Bar Offers Unique Pizza Experience With New... Vending Machine?

Photo: Getty Images

A local beer bar has added some bites to its menu — but you get it in an unexpected way!

Big Hops on Bitters has installed a pizza vending machine — the first of its kind in San Antonio — on its property that serves up a hot pie in 3 minutes, MySanAntonio reports. Local Air Force veteran Czar Taon plans to bring two more PizzaFornos to the city by the end of the year.

The pizza vending machine, called PizzaForno, allows customers to order a pie for $10 apiece and you can choose the following flavors: cheese, pepperoni, meat lovers and BBQ chicken. While inside the bar, you can scan a QR code which prompts you to download the PizzaForno app. Inside the app, you create your order and then enter the confirmation code into the pizza vending machine. You can also order directly from the vending machine if that tickles your fancy, too.

This Saturday is @thepizzaforno GRAND OPENING! Come to @bighopsbitters between 2-7pm for a chance to win FREE PIZZA for a Year! 🍕🍕🍕 -Live DJ -Games, Contests, and more -Free Pizza Sampling Posted by Big Hops Bitters on Thursday, February 16, 2023

Here's how MySanAntonio described the experience: "You can't really see inside the machine aside from a small window, and honestly, nothing that interesting is going on in there. It seems that the pizzas are stored inside the machine cold, and then you select whether you want it heated up or frozen to take home for later. I chose hot because I wanted to test the three-minute claim, and PizzaForno did not lie. Three minutes later, I had a 10-inch meat lovers pizza, hot and served in a white box."

The news outlet said the pizza was pretty good overall. "I was expecting something to the effect of Totino's Party Pizza, but it was much more elevated than that. And the taste was there. The toppings were flavorful, the cheese was evenly melted, and overall, the pizza didn't taste like it had been frostbit, which was my fear going in," reporter Polly Anna Rocha said, adding that the crust could have been a bit more crispy and the sauce a bit more "prevalent."

Big Hops is located at 226 W Bitters Rd #108 in San Antonio.