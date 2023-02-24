Looking for a getaway? Tiny cabins open at Beavers Bend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a unique staycation idea, you might think about a getaway to Beavers Bend State Park.

The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department announced on Friday that 12 new tiny cabins in Beavers Bend State Park in Broken Bow are open to the public.

The new Riverside Retreat cabins are equipped with a full kitchen, sleep up to six guests and offer a relaxing chance to unwind.

“Beavers Bend State Park is one of Oklahoma’s top tourist destinations, attracting both residents and visitors from surrounding states,” said OTRD Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “The new tiny cabins are just one example of the department’s commitment to drive tourism to Oklahoma and to continue offering unique, exceptional experiences across the state.”

Organizers say the cabins will help meet the high demand for lodging in the park.

