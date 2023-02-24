'The Goldbergs' ending after 10 seasons

After 10 seasons on TV, " The Goldbergs " is saying goodbye.

"Good Morning America" has confirmed that the ABC series, which premiered in 2013, will conclude at the end of its current 10th season after more than 200 episodes. The series finale will air Wednesday, May 3.

Set in the 1980s and based on creator Adam F. Goldberg's childhood and family, "The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner and Patton Oswalt, who narrates the show.

"It's been an honor to be part of 'The Goldbergs' for the last decade," McLendon-Covey said in a statement. "I'm really proud of what we accomplished with the show, and I'm so lucky to have had such a rewarding experience."

McLendon-Covey, who is also an executive producer on the series, said she will miss her "TV family and every last crew member," including the show's "brilliant writers."

ABC - PHOTO: Troy Gentile, Sam Lerner, Hayley Orrantia, Wendi Mclendon-Covey and Sean Giambrone in a promo image for ABC's "The Goldbergs."

"And thanks to all our fans (the Goldnerds) for being so sweet and supportive," McLendon-Covey's statement concluded. "My heart is full...But I definitely hope I never see another pair of shoulder pads for the rest of my life."

Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, said in a statement, "We are so proud of the 10 years we were able to spend with 'The Goldbergs.' We look forward to celebrating their final chapter along with the fans in the weeks ahead."

Episodes from the current season are available for next-day streaming on Hulu, where fans can also watch -- or re-watch -- seasons one through nine.

"The Goldbergs" airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.