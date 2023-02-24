Luke Combs' new single speaks to those embracing sobriety, struggling with addiction

Luke Combs has released a new single "Joe" and shared a special note about who the track is dedicated to.

In an Instagram post shared Friday, the award-winning country artist explained why this song off his upcoming album, "Gettin' Old" is something he's wanted to share with his fans for years.

"There have been some folks in my family that have struggled with alcoholism and addiction through the years," Combs wrote in his note. "I've got buddies who live a sober lifestyle, and I'm sure y'all know someone who has struggled with these type of things, or maybe you, yourself do."

"This song ("Joe") is really important to me for that reason," he added.

Combs spoke about the subject of drinking in country music and said those who are sober or those who are currently battling addiction might be affected by that theme.

"Our genre has so many songs about drinking and partying, hell, I'm probably one of the worst culprits of it," he wrote. "There's nothing wrong with that I don't think, but sometimes I wonder what someone in the crowd who doesn't drink, or struggles with addiction is thinking or feeling when there's thousands of people around them screaming 'Beer Never Broke My Heart' or '1, 2 Many.'"

Combs says "Joe" is for those people.

"I've always wanted a song for those people to have for themselves," he continued, adding, "to have a song they can sing at the top of their lungs and feel like they're not forgotten."

"So if you're reading this and this song speaks to you, I hope you love it," he ended the post. "This one's for you."

"Joe" was written by Combs, Erik Dylan and James Slater. Combs said when Dylan introduced the song to him a few years back, he knew he wanted to be a part of it.

Combs' fourth studio album, "Gettin’ Old" is out March 24. He said in a statement that the record is about "the stage of life" he's in.

"It’s about coming of age, loving where life is now but at the same time missing how it used to be, continuing to fall for the one you love and loving them no matter what, living in the moment but still wondering how much time you have left, family, friends, being thankful, and leaving a legacy," he said. "Me and so many others have poured their hearts and souls into this record, and I hope you love it as much as we do.”

He's already released two other songs off the album, "Love You Anyway" and "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old."

He also revealed the full tracklist earlier this month.

If you or someone you care about is struggling with addiction, confidential and free help is available at: FindTreatment.gov, the SAMHSA National Helpline at 800-662-4357, or for immediate help in a crisis situation, call or text the national crisis lifeline at 988.