Premio Lo Nuestro 2023: Best red carpet looks

The highly anticipated awards show Premio Lo Nuestro 2023 took place last night. Hundreds of celebrities, including singers, actors, influencers, journalists, and more, walked the red carpet of the 35th edition of the awards. Numerous entertainment figures gathered at the Miami-Dade Arena, showcasing their most stunning styles. We compiled the night’s best looks so you can decide which was your favorite!

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira made their first red carpet appearance together since their wedding in January. The event also marked the debut of Nadia Ferreira’s baby bump on the red carpet.

Pamela Silva Pamela Silva looked stunning in a trendy and shiny Barbiecore style. The journalist wore a strapless dress with a large skirt.

Michelle Galván Michelle Galván looked spectacular in a light blue ensemble that consisted of a maxi skirt with a large slit and a jeweled top. She wore a bob haircut, looking gorgeous!

Alejandra Espinoza Alejandra Espinoza stole the show in a stunning black and fuchsia dress with a large flower at the neckline, designed by Kamilla Purshie.

Raúl de Molina Raúl de Molina, from El Gordo y la Flaca , wore an elegant and classic tuxedo.

Lili Estefan and her daughter Lili Estefan and her daughter Lina Teresa turned heads with their looks at Premio Lo Nuestro. The Mother and daughter duo looked gorgeous. Lina wore a black cut-out dress, while Lili wore an off-shoulder red dress.

Paulina Rubio Paulina Rubio , who was one of the hosts of the awards show, opted for a pastel blue style.

Sofía Reyes Singer Sofía Reyes wore a metallic tunic-style dress with pleats.

Carlos Rivera Carlos Rivera opted for an intense green from Valentino .

Sebastián Yatra Sebastián Yatra , the most nominated star of the night, wore a dark suit with a shiny purple shirt.

Kimberly Loaiza Kimberly Loaiza arrived at Premio Lo Nuestro, exuding sensuality with a two-piece outfit by designer Edgar Ponce.

Gabriel Soto Gabriel Soto was one of the most handsome men at Premio Lo Nuestro, wearing a black sequin suit and dark glasses, very Men in Black.

Lucía Méndez Lucía Méndez also attended the 35th edition of Premio Lo Nuestro, wearing a nude dress with jewels.

Víctor Manuelle and Frances Franco Víctor Manuelle walked the red carpet with his wife Frances Franco . She looked stunning in a bright yellow gown.

Francisca Lachapel and Celines Toribio Dominican power! Francisca Lachapel and Celines Toribio dazzled on the red carpet. ‘Fran’ wore a flowing pink dress, while Celines shone in yellow.

Cristy Bernal and Alan Tacher Cristy Bernal and Alan Tacher were among the most in-love couples on the red carpet. She wore a dress with jewels and sequins, while Alan an exquisite suit.

Jessica Rodríguez Reporter Jessica Rodríguez interviewed the celebs wearing a metallic cut-out dress with black velvet gloves.

Lindsay Casinelli Lindsay Casinelli wore a green dress with an asymmetrical neckline and a large slit in the skirt. The journalist wore her hair loose and natural makeup.

Roberto Hernández Roberto Hernández wore a dark tuxedo with a matching shirt and bow tie.

Carolina Sarassa Carolina Sarassa looked spectacular in a Maria Andree Gaitan dress, Versace shoes, and Chanel accessories.

Tania Rincón Tania Rincón wore a semi-transparent jeweled dress with yellow accents.

Migbelis Castellanos Migbelis Castellanos wore a green dress by Rolando Bracho, with a large train.

Danella Urbay Danella Urbay wore a white cut-out dress with an asymmetrical neckline and a large slit in the skirt.