Premio Lo Nuestro 2023: Best red carpet looks

By Andrea Pérez,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wzEW3_0kynCCwE00

The highly anticipated awards show Premio Lo Nuestro 2023 took place last night. Hundreds of celebrities, including singers, actors, influencers, journalists, and more, walked the red carpet of the 35th edition of the awards. Numerous entertainment figures gathered at the Miami-Dade Arena, showcasing their most stunning styles. We compiled the night’s best looks so you can decide which was your favorite!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wTSeu_0kynCCwE00

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira made their first red carpet appearance together since their wedding in January. The event also marked the debut of Nadia Ferreira’s baby bump on the red carpet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jZcCv_0kynCCwE00

Pamela Silva

Pamela Silva looked stunning in a trendy and shiny Barbiecore style. The journalist wore a strapless dress with a large skirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1akddx_0kynCCwE00

Michelle Galván

Michelle Galván looked spectacular in a light blue ensemble that consisted of a maxi skirt with a large slit and a jeweled top. She wore a bob haircut, looking gorgeous!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m2yE9_0kynCCwE00

Alejandra Espinoza

Alejandra Espinoza stole the show in a stunning black and fuchsia dress with a large flower at the neckline, designed by Kamilla Purshie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gpku4_0kynCCwE00

Raúl de Molina

Raúl de Molina, from El Gordo y la Flaca , wore an elegant and classic tuxedo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yjmXI_0kynCCwE00

Lili Estefan and her daughter

Lili Estefan and her daughter Lina Teresa turned heads with their looks at Premio Lo Nuestro. The Mother and daughter duo looked gorgeous. Lina wore a black cut-out dress, while Lili wore an off-shoulder red dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FiBHu_0kynCCwE00

Paulina Rubio

Paulina Rubio , who was one of the hosts of the awards show, opted for a pastel blue style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D82oY_0kynCCwE00

Sofía Reyes

Singer Sofía Reyes wore a metallic tunic-style dress with pleats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0op2lg_0kynCCwE00

Carlos Rivera

Carlos Rivera opted for an intense green from Valentino .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p0U8F_0kynCCwE00

Sebastián Yatra

Sebastián Yatra , the most nominated star of the night, wore a dark suit with a shiny purple shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31uQB7_0kynCCwE00

Kimberly Loaiza

Kimberly Loaiza arrived at Premio Lo Nuestro, exuding sensuality with a two-piece outfit by designer Edgar Ponce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zTmH7_0kynCCwE00

Gabriel Soto

Gabriel Soto was one of the most handsome men at Premio Lo Nuestro, wearing a black sequin suit and dark glasses, very Men in Black.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYWAy_0kynCCwE00

Lucía Méndez

Lucía Méndez also attended the 35th edition of Premio Lo Nuestro, wearing a nude dress with jewels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wUYER_0kynCCwE00

Víctor Manuelle and Frances Franco

Víctor Manuelle walked the red carpet with his wife Frances Franco . She looked stunning in a bright yellow gown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zGzOu_0kynCCwE00

Francisca Lachapel and Celines Toribio

Dominican power! Francisca Lachapel and Celines Toribio dazzled on the red carpet. ‘Fran’ wore a flowing pink dress, while Celines shone in yellow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xhMqN_0kynCCwE00

Cristy Bernal and Alan Tacher

Cristy Bernal and Alan Tacher were among the most in-love couples on the red carpet. She wore a dress with jewels and sequins, while Alan an exquisite suit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NqQbQ_0kynCCwE00

Jessica Rodríguez

Reporter Jessica Rodríguez interviewed the celebs wearing a metallic cut-out dress with black velvet gloves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xeLYV_0kynCCwE00

Lindsay Casinelli

Lindsay Casinelli wore a green dress with an asymmetrical neckline and a large slit in the skirt. The journalist wore her hair loose and natural makeup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41smjo_0kynCCwE00

Roberto Hernández

Roberto Hernández wore a dark tuxedo with a matching shirt and bow tie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gW3Lm_0kynCCwE00

Carolina Sarassa

Carolina Sarassa looked spectacular in a Maria Andree Gaitan dress, Versace shoes, and Chanel accessories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VxdNM_0kynCCwE00

Tania Rincón

Tania Rincón wore a semi-transparent jeweled dress with yellow accents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C2kpb_0kynCCwE00

Migbelis Castellanos

Migbelis Castellanos wore a green dress by Rolando Bracho, with a large train.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2el7PR_0kynCCwE00

Danella Urbay

Danella Urbay wore a white cut-out dress with an asymmetrical neckline and a large slit in the skirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HV7Uo_0kynCCwE00

Yayis Villarreal

Influencer and content creator Yayis Villarreal wore a revealing pink gown and sandals.

