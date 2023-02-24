Open in App
Southington, CT
Hartford Courant

CT man crashes into Southington police car while fleeing stop; allegedly found with ‘ghost gun’, drugs, cash stash

By Staff report, Hartford Courant,

7 days ago
Southington police headquarters Don Stacom/Hartford Courant/TNS

A Waterbury man is facing multiple motor vehicle, narcotics and weapons charges after hitting a police cruiser and fleeing while allegedly in possession of an illegal firearm and drugs in Southington, police said.

The Southington Police Department stopped Honda Accord around 1:45 p.m. Thursday for a motor vehicle violation near the 800 block of Queen Street. The vehicle initially came to a stop and a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt quickly exited the driver’s side of the vehicle, according to police.

The man was instructed to get back into his vehicle. Once back in the car, he reportedly reversed into the patrol cruiser and drove off at a high rate of speed, crossing the double yellow lines into on-coming traffic heading southbound on Queen Street, police said.

After a brief pursuit, the driver allegedly attempted to flee onto I-84 West but lost control of his car and struck the on-ramp guardrail, causing disabling damage.

The man, later identified as Miguel Narvaez, 31, of Waterbury then allegedly abandoned the vehicle and began running from the scene into the wooded area while carrying a small backpack, according to police. More officers arrived on the scene and set up a perimeter. After a foot pursuit, Narvaez was taken into custody, police said.

Police allegedly located a semi-automatic 9mm handgun with no serial number, commonly referred to as a “ghost gun”, with a loaded large capacity magazine in the backpack. Narvaez was also allegedly in possession of 100 bags of pre-packaged heroin, a small amount of cocaine and a large amount of cash, police said.

Narvaez was arrested and charged with illegal use of tinted glass, evading responsibility, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, reckless driving, third-degree hindering prosecution, illegal sale/purchase of large capacity magazine, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, illegal carrying pistol without a permit, illegal alteration of firearm identity, two counts of illegal possession of narcotics, illegal possession with intent sale control substance and second-degree reckless endangerment.

He was released on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court.

