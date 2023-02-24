Open in App
Clarksville, TN
See more from this location?
WKRN News 2

Man arrested for auto theft, burglary while out on bond

By Kendall AshmanEthan Illers,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44cVjp_0kynATll00

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man out on bond was arrested again for stealing a car in Clarksville.

The Clarksville Police Department said on Thursday at around 4:15 a.m., officers received a call that a car was stuck in someone’s backyard on Allenwood Drive. When officers arrived on scene, they found 21-year-old Ismail Green inside a 2004 Lincoln Navigator that had been reported stolen Tuesday.

Attempted kidnapping, crash, disturbance lead to arrest in Warren County

Green ran away from officers, but was arrested a short time later and found with the keys to the Lincoln. Officers also searched the car and found a wallet that belonged to a woman on Keith Drive, one street over from where officers found the stolen car. The woman said her wallet was inside her car that was left unlocked, according to police.

Investigators said Green is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, vehicle burglary, and evading arrest.

Green was also charged with theft of a motor vehicle on Jan. 30 after a car was reported stolen on Jan. 14. In that incident, Green was released from jail on Feb. 14 after posting $10,000 bond.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

According to police, in the last month there have been 34 vehicle burglary reports and 35 stolen vehicle reports made in Clarksville. Out of those vehicles, seven weapons have been reported stolen.

The Clarksville Police Department would like to remind the public to lock their vehicles, secure their valuables (including guns), and to never leave their keys or key fob inside their vehicles.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Clarksville, TN newsLocal Clarksville, TN
Clarksville police investigating shooting in Sherwood Hills area
Clarksville, TN22 hours ago
Clarksville police search for potentially ‘armed and dangerous’ assault suspect
Clarksville, TN2 days ago
Shooting investigation underway at Lady Marion Drive and Fort Campbell Blvd. in Clarksville
Clarksville, TN22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man arrested on drug, gun charges at Hendersonville apartment complex
Hendersonville, TN22 hours ago
Suspect sought in Nashville homicide, carjacking
Nashville, TN22 hours ago
HPD arrest man on robbery charge
Hopkinsville, KY1 day ago
Nashville Man Free on Bond Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Suspects burglarize delivery vehicles outside Madison warehouse, shoot Amazon driver
Nashville, TN19 hours ago
Third Shooting Suspect Arrested in Nashville Attack
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Edgehill shooting sends one person to hospital
Nashville, TN8 hours ago
Sparta man arrested in Wednesday night White County homicide
Sparta, TN1 day ago
Teenager arrested using license plate reader technology
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Clarksville police searching for hit-and-run suspect
Clarksville, TN2 days ago
California man accused of dealing deadly fentanyl-laced pills in Nashville
Nashville, TN22 hours ago
Case load sizes contribute to Metro police ability to solve crimes, report says
Nashville, TN20 hours ago
Driver with active warrant arrested after falling asleep at the wheel on I-24
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Accused serial robber arrested after targeting ATMs in South Nashville
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Police arrest a driver with an active warrant after crash on I-24
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Unloaded Gun Found Inside Locked Vehicle At Jo Byrns High School
Adams, TN1 day ago
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of February 28, 2023
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Paris Couple Arrested On Drug Charges In Stewart Co.
Paris, TN2 days ago
Sentencing hearing held for man convicted in 2020 murder of Nashville nurse
Nashville, TN2 hours ago
Felon arrested at Nashville hotel after allegedly ‘refusing to leave,’ taking out gun
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Man found with meth, fake driver’s licenses at Nashville International Airport
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Search for gunman underway after shooting on Dickerson Pike
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Investigators searching for arsonist following fire at Antioch apartment complex office
Nashville, TN2 days ago
4-year-old Dies in Accidental Shooting in Nashville
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Two Tennessee residents facing charges for Guthrie trailer theft
Guthrie, KY2 days ago
New technology helping Metro police get ‘criminals off the street faster’
Nashville, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy